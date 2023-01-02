The changing colours of UP Congress

Lucknow: Politicians, normally, are known to change colours but in Uttar Pradesh, it is a political party that is changing colours. For some unknown reasons, the Congress leaders have been seen on multiple occasions, wearing 'gamchas' and 'angavastram' of various colours. They seem to have shunned the party's Tricolour angavastrams that have been the hallmark of the Congress for decades.

In a demonstration led by former UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, all party leaders were seen wearing a deep blue gamcha -- the shade of blue that is the official colour of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

More recently, UPCC zonal president Nakul Dubey and other party leaders sported deep green angavastram during a press conference. The shade of green was the one that is the official colour of Samajwadi Party.

"This change of colours denotes the party's change of mood and its indecision. The Congress is losing its own identity in Uttar Pradesh and our new leaders are groping for refuge elsewhere. They do not realize that this sends out the wrong message among the people," said a party leader. A member of the new team, however, defended the changing colours as part of the colour therapy.

"Our leader wears colours according to the days of the week -- green on Wednesday, blue on Saturdays, etc. There is nothing political about it," he said.

Another leader wanted to know if the leaders would also wear orange on Tuesdays. "Now that colours are known to have become politically inclined, our leaders should know what to wear. This just shows how non-serious they are towards the party and its future," the leader said.

A veteran party leader also slammed the tendency to change colours and said, "Rang badalne se kuchh nahin hoga...dhang badalna padega. They will have to change, not colours, but their style of working and behaviour if they genuinely want the Congress to regain lost ground."