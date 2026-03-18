The "Drone Mercenary" Plot

India’s top anti-terror agency, the NIA, has blown the lid off a sophisticated cross-border conspiracy. Seven foreign nationals—six Ukrainians and one American—are now in custody, accused of turning the porous India-Myanmar border into a training ground for modern warfare.

Investigators say these men entered India on simple tourist visas, but their itinerary was anything but a vacation. They allegedly bypassed mandatory permits to reach Mizoram, slipped illegally into Myanmar, and began embedding with ethnic armed groups.

The charge? Providing expert training in drone warfare—the very tech changing the face of modern combat. But the concern for New Delhi goes deeper: the NIA claims these groups are linked to insurgents targeting India itself.

While the U.S. remains tight-lipped and Ukraine lodges a formal protest, a Delhi court has just extended their custody. Are these 'war veterans' independent actors, or part of a much larger network?