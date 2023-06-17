The Real story of wrestlers agitation-Sakshi Malik

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyavrat Kadian, who were among the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India's departing President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, released a video.They both presented the entire reality of this movement in front of everyone and explained every detail.

Satyavrat Kadian stated that they were accused of starting this movement at the behest of Congress party leader Deepender Hooda however this is not true.When this movement began in January 2022, BJP leaders Babita Phogat and Tirtha Rana gave their approval. Following that, he also showed the copy of its permission in his video.

Satyavrat stated that the Khap Panchayat made the decision to hold the Mahila Mahapanchayat on May 28. We did not even know that the new Parliament was about to be inaugurated.We went to Haridwar and returned our medals to our family and coaches. We have no idea what happened there. We are not agitators, and we have no previous experience. We couldn't figure out who was on our side and who was against us.He stated that everyone wanted to speak out against how women wrestlers were treated, but there was a lack of solidarity.

We had previously attempted to speak out against this, but the problem reached the President of the Wrestling Federation, and attempts were made to destroy that player's career.We have often said that our battle is not against the government. Our conflict is only with Brij Bhushan Singh, who has committed several mistakes while serving as President.

Sakshi Malik stated in the video that we were being questioned as to why we had remained silent for so long.First and foremost, she stated, there was a lack of unity among the wrestlers, and we were unable to come together.The minor girl who gave 161 and then 164 statements was the second reason. They then amended their statement when their family was pressured and threatened. So how could we single-handedly raise our voices.The majority of wrestlers come from families with low incomes and lack bravery.They lack the courage to speak out against such a large system and such a powerful person. When India's top wrestlers raised their voice against him, what were the situations we had to go through.

Satyavrat Kadian further stated, "There are rumours that Khap panchayat is upset with us, but I request that you not pay attention to these rumours, and apart from that, if we made any mistakes and they found anything bad about us, then I really want to apologise."Whereas Sakshi Malik said in this video that we would like you to support us in difficult times ahead.Lastly,both of them thanked all the people who supported this movement selflessly.



