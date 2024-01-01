'They have burnt me in effigy only...': Kerala Governor hits out at SFI for protest

Thiruvananthapuram : The spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit another low on Monday when the former slammed the cadre of the state's ruling party and its student wing.

Khan, who is also the Chancellor of state varsities, was on Monday was burnt in effigy by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the ruling CPI-M, as part of their protest against him for nominating right-wing people to the administration of universities in the state.



As the Governor, who returned here on Monday night from Mumbai, was informed of this, he retorted: "In my case, they have burnt me in effigy only, while they have burnt and killed people in Kannur and other places."



"They have displayed their culture," he added. Enroute from the airport to his official residence , SFI activists waved black flags at his convoy and the police took the protesters into custody.

The relationship between Khan and Vijayan have reached the rock bottom and they have been taking on each another through media statements. On Friday, the two did not interact or even greet each other when Vijayan arrived at the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in of two new Ministers.