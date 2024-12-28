‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief

Thiruvananthapuram: Reflecting on his tenure as the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) under the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, P.K. Hormis Tharakan fondly recalled the leader’s penchant for innovative thinking.

“He often encouraged us to think out of the box,” said Tharakan, who now leads a quiet retired life near Alappuzha in Kerala.

Tharakan shared a memorable encounter from two decades ago when he first met Dr Singh. At the time, he was serving as the Kerala Police Chief, and the then-Prime Minister had visited Kerala to assess the devastation caused by the tsunami.

“After surveying the affected areas, Dr Singh planned to travel to Tamil Nadu’s southern districts, but bad weather grounded his trip. While he rested at the Kerala Governor’s official residence, I had the opportunity to spend time with him,” Tharakan recounted. “Perhaps that interaction played a role in my appointment as the head of RAW a month later.”

Tharakan lauded Dr Singh’s foresight, particularly regarding economic reforms and the Indo-US nuclear deal. “His mantra of ‘thinking out of the box’ wasn’t just advice -- it was a principle he lived by, as seen in his groundbreaking policies,” he said.

On relations with Pakistan, Tharakan recalled the challenges Dr Singh faced. “He appreciated my insights during interactions about General Musharraf. I told him that Musharraf seemed to keep his word, but my officers believed appearances could be deceiving. Dr Singh acknowledged the institutional mistrust built over decades and expressed his hope for change,” said Tharakan.

Although peace efforts with Pakistan didn’t fully materialize, Tharakan believes Dr Singh’s diplomatic approach left a lasting impression. “He often said my job was to ‘be friendly with the enemy,’ to reach out, understand their needs, and create pathways that politicians couldn’t always pursue,” he said, adding, for some reasons, things did not go as planned and had it gone well, it might have brought peace between the two neighbours.

Tharakan also talked about Dr Singh’s unwavering ethics. “He never weaponized national agencies against detractors,” he remarked.

A poignant memory of their final meeting a year ago revealed the human side of the former Prime Minister. “Despite being visibly unwell, he spent an hour with me. Before I left, he held my hand and told me he was very happy with my work. That simple gesture was one of the greatest appreciation I’ve ever received,” said Tharakan.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s quiet yet profound leadership continues to inspire those who worked with him. His ability to combine intellect with humility and his commitment to dialogue and innovation remain hallmarks of his legacy.

Bhagwat hails his work

Reflecting on Dr Singh’s legacy, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged his immense contributions to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, the official RSS handle posted: “The entire nation is deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and senior leader Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Dr. Singh, rising from a humble background, adorned the highest office of the country.

“The renowned economist’s contributions to India will always be remembered. We pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.”

His leadership as a distinguished economist and politician earned him respect across political and ideological divides.

His government was also known for implementing crucial legislations in areas such as education, food security, and information.

Personal loss: Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad penned an emotional tribute to former Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling his demise a personal loss.

Lalu Yadav expressed profound grief, lauding Dr Singh’s intelligence, and historic contributions to India’s progress.

Sardar Manmohan Singh was the epitome of honesty, simplicity, gentleness, modesty, humility, intelligence, and foresight,” wrote Lalu Yadav in his post.

Remembering the former PM’s monumental role in India’s economic transformation, Lalu Yadav said, “Sardar Manmohan Singh, the architect of economic liberalization, laid the foundation of a modern and self-reliant India.”

Emphasising Dr. Singh’s enduring legacy, he wrote, “After his death, his mark and his success in the golden decade from 2004 to 2014 will automatically go down in history as a record and will be propagated even more loudly. His legacy will inspire generations.”

A leader of towering intellect

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote: “Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and a distinguished economist who transformed India’s economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity.

“As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India’s progress will forever be etched in my memory.” Vice President Dhankhar said: “In Dr. Singh’s passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat’s growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour.”

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country’s Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.

‘His absence will always be felt’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying his passing away “is a great loss to the nation and his absence will always be felt by the people of India”. The Chief Minister said that during the 1990s, Dr Singh brought India’s struggling economy back on track and gave the country an economic identity on the global stage.

“We pray to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and admirers to bear this loss,” he said in a statement. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also expressed deep sorrow over Dr Singh’s demise. He said that Dr Singh was a great economist and a son of Punjab. “He was also a very good human being. Today, the nation has lost a great economist and a noble individual. He served the country in various significant roles. His passing away is a very tragic loss for all of us,” he added.

‘Will remember him in prayers’

Dalai Lama wrote to Manmohan’s widow Gursharan Kaur to express his sadness on Friday.

“I will remember him in my prayers,” he wrote, “and offer my condolences to you and your family at this sad time.” “Whenever we met over the years I deeply appreciated his concern and good counsel. I felt he was like an elder brother to me.

“Your husband was motivated by a strong wish to help others. He made a significant contribution to India’s development and prosperity, especially its economic growth, improving the lot of the Indian people. He was also a good friend to the Tibetan people,” he wrote. His Holiness ended his letter by saying, “We can rejoice that for 92 years he lived a truly meaningful life -- an inspiration to us all.”