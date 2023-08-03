Live
- School job case: Sujay Badra used bank accounts of relatives to divert ill-gotten money, claims ED
- BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
- G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
- Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
- Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
- AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
- Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
- Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
- Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44 pc to Rs 677 crore
Just In
School job case: Sujay Badra used bank accounts of relatives to divert ill-gotten money, claims ED
BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
Third extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for another one year
The central government on Thursday granted a third extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for another one year.
The central government on Thursday granted a third extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for another one year.
In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:82) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2023, in relaxation of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules."
Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer has been granted extension for the third time to this post.
The 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was first appointed the Cabinet Secretary in 2019 for a term of two years. He received an extension in service in 2021.
This will be Gauba’s fifth year in office. His predecessor P.K. Sinha, a 1977 batch IAS officer had got three extensions and was one of the longest-serving Cabinet Secretaries.
Gauba had also served as the Union Home Secretary before he was appointed the Cabinet Secretary in 2019.