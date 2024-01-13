Those sending people abroad by fraudulent means won't be spared: Hry minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said individuals engaged in sending people aboard by fraudulent means or through "kabootarbazi" will not be allowed to reside in the state.

He said stringent measures would be implemented against those found participating in such unlawful activities.

Vij emphasised the ongoing efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in addressing 'kabootarbazi' cases, saying more than 500 individuals involved in this practice have been apprehended so far.

'Kabootarbaazi' means 'flying pigeons' -- a reference to numerous youths trying to use illegal means to settle abroad.

He was redressing the concerns of people from various parts of the state at his residence in Ambala.

He highlighted the establishment of a dedicated team in Haryana specifically tasked with addressing 'kabootarbazi' cases, affirming their continuous and proactive approach to tackling this issue.

In response to reported incidents, Vij took prompt action.

A family from Gharaunda conveyed that their brother had been deceived of Rs 5.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Additionally, a woman from Jandheri reported a similar case involving her brother, who was defrauded of Rs 3.5 lakh.

In light of these complaints and a couple of other similar cases pertaining to fraudulent activities related to sending people abroad, the minister referred all the cases to the SIT and issued explicit instructions to initiate necessary actions against the accused. Likewise, a family from Firozpur Jhirka raised concerns about the apparent inaction against the accused in a rape case.

In response, Vij reassured the family and instructed a thorough inquiry into the matter and demanded a comprehensive action taken report on the steps undertaken.

A couple from Karnal expressed dissatisfaction with the police's response to the assault on their son, while an applicant from Rohtak complained about the unwarranted imposition of Section 307 in a case.

Another individual from Mahendragarh reported the unlawful occupation of a house by a neighboring lawyer.