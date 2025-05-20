Those who live in India and support Pak dangerous: Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij, while responding to the arrest of a woman YouTuber from Haryana and spies after Operation Sindoor, on Monday, said the government is keeping close tabs both within and outside the country.

“Those who live in India and support Pakistan are very dangerous. It is essential to catch them and bring them to justice,” he emphasised. Vij said the government is actively working on every front, whether it be at the border or within the country.

Interacting with the media, Minister Vij said it is the duty and responsibility of every true Indian to support and honour the soldiers who stood in the line of fire to protect the nation.

“If someone acts against them, that person is a traitor. Our government is taking the necessary actions against such traitors.”

Referring to the killing of one of India’s most wanted terrorists in Pakistan, the minister said, “PM Modi, the great commander of this war, had vowed to eliminate terrorists even inside their own homes.”

Nine major terrorist hubs in Pakistan have been dismantled, and India won’t stop until the remaining bases are also wiped out.

“This war is not over, only a ceasefire has happened. We will do whatever it takes to end the war, and we will eliminate the extremist networks operating in Pakistan,” he said.

Reacting to the demand for the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, Vij said militants are favoured by the Pakistani government and the public, and that is why such demands are made. “But those who conduct terrorist activities against India will not be spared,” he said.

On a delegation from India visiting foreign countries to expose Pakistani terrorism, Cabinet Minister Vij said, “It is a commendable effort to present the full picture and India’s strength on international platforms. This is a war of technology. Our intelligence agencies identified precise targets and our forces struck with accuracy”.

Responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s statement that Operation Sindoor is being politicised, Vij said, “India’s success is hard for everyone to digest, and that’s why they make such remarks. There is no politicisation of the operation. Jairam Ramesh only sees politics in everything.”