Those who tried to erase Sindoor lay in ruins: PM Modi in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Delivering a fiery address in Palana, Bikaner, his first visit to Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a firm, uncompromising stance against terrorism, asserting India’s new principles in dealing with threats.

“Operation Sindoor has established three clear principles,” the Prime Minister said.

First, any terrorist attack on India will receive a decisive response, with the timing and method left to the armed forces.

Second, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats.

Third, there will be no distinction between terror groups and the governments that support them, PM Modi said.

Slamming Pakistan, PM Modi declared: “The game of state and non-state actors is over. India will hold all responsible parties accountable. Those bullets pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians. Those who tried to erase the Sindoor of our sisters have been razed to the ground.”

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which took place exactly a month ago when 26 innocent civilians were killed, he revealed that India’s forces destroyed nine major terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir within 22 minutes.

“The world saw what happens when Sindoor turns into Barood (gunpowder),” he said.

Making a scathing attack on the neighbouring country, he said, "Pakistan cannot face India directly, so it resorts to terrorism. But they forgot -- now Modi stands here with his chest puffed out. My mind stays calm, but my blood runs hot with Sindoor.”

In his address, the Prime Minister said that seven Indian delegations comprising political leaders and foreign policy experts will visit different countries to expose Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism.

“No talks, no trade with Pakistan -- only talk will be about PoK,” he asserted, adding, “India will not back down. This is our resolve, and no power in the world can shake it.”

Describing Operation Sindoor as “not revenge, but the new face of justice,” he said, “This is the fierce form of Samarth Bharat -- capable India.”

He recalled a symbolic connection with Rajasthan: “Five years ago, after the Balakot airstrike, my first public meeting was in Rajasthan. Today, after Operation Sindoor, I’m once again in this Veer Bhoomi (land of the brave).”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok before inaugurating 103 modernised Amrit Bharat railway stations and flagging off the Bikaner-Bandra Express.

He also launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including water and infrastructure initiatives for Rajasthan.

Highlighting India’s development strides, the Prime Minister cited engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge, Atal Setu, and Pamban Bridge, and praised the Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains as symbols of a fast-moving India.

A touching moment unfolded when a woman named Sumitra from a self-help group presented a bullock cart model to PM Modi and tried to touch his feet. The Prime Minister gently stopped her and bowed in return.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and senior BJP leaders were present at the event. Prime Minister Modi also visited an exhibition celebrating Rajasthan’s heroes.