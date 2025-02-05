Thousands take holy dip at Chandrabhaga

Puri: Thousands of people took a holy dip at Chandrabhaga beach at Konark in Puri district on the occasion of ‘Magha Saptami’ on Tuesday. Magha Saptami is observed as the birthday of the Sun God and is held on the seventh day of ‘Magha’ month of the Hindu calendar.

People offer prayer to ‘Tri Mahadev’ after taking a bath. Devotees also offer puja at ‘Naba Graha’ on the premises of the Sun temple at Konark.

This year, the holy dip started at 4.37 am and the sadhus were given the first opportunity to take a dip. Devotees take the dip at the confluence of Chandrabhaga river and the Bay of Bengal. As the river does not exist now, a large artificial pond has been dug on the river bed at the confluence with the sea and devotees take the holy dip there.

Tri Mahadev is represented by Triveniswar of Madhipur village, Tshaneswar of Santpur village and Dakhineswar of Kurujang village in Puri district. The idols were taken out on palanquins in a procession around midnight and worshipped at Konark temple.

Devotees believe that the holy dip cures people of skin diseases and washes away their sins. According to mythology, Lord Krishna’s son Shamba was cured of leprosy when he meditated and worshipped the Sun God at ‘Arka Kshetra’ for 12 days after taking a holy dip at Chandrabhaga river, which once flowed through the precincts of the Sun Temple at Konark towards the Bay of Bengal.

Devotees also offer cooked rice and dried fish (shukhua) dalma to mythological demon Arkasura in whose name Konark area has been named Arka Kshetra. The demon was slain by the Sun God.

The district administration of Puri has made elaborate arrangements at Chandrabhaga beach for the festival.

Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police remained present on the spot to monitor

the arrangements.

While around 33 platoons of police were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event, 20 lifeguards were also engaged near the beach to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police officer said, adding that proper traffic

arrangements were made.