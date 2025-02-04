Three back-to-back robberies in J&K’s Jammu division

Jammu: In three back-to-back dacoities in J&K’s Jammu division, armed robbers looted 1.5 Kg gold from a jewellery showroom, Rs 50,000 cash from a shop and Rs 19 lakh from a bank.

On Saturday, two armed robbers entered a jewellery shop in Greater Kailash area of Jammu city.

They came on a motorcycle, took the shop owner hostage, broke the show windows and decamped with gold weighing 1.5 Kgs in broad daylight.

On Sunday, thieves forced open the shutters of another shop in Jammu city and took away Rs 50,000 found in the counter drawer of the shop.

On Monday evening, thieves looted Rs 19 lakh from the J&K Bank branch located in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

Officials said that unidentified persons decamped with cash from the J&K Bank branch in Dachan on Monday. Approximately Rs 19.56 lakh were stolen from the branch, which remains usually cut-off during the winter period.

“Efforts are underway to identify the robbers,” officials said.

“CCTV footage is being analysed, and an investigation has been initiated. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dachan police station reached the spot and started the investigation on this case registered under FIR 01/2025 u/s 331/305-(4) BNS”, officials said.

Last month, one person was shot and killed by assassins in the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu city.

Police said the murder was connected to a gang war between two groups of criminals and had no militancy related angle.

Gang wars between groups of criminals are not new to Jammu and members of the mafia have been killing each other in the past as well.

Over the years, police had managed to control these warring factions, but this kind of crime still exists in Jammu city where land mafias are notorious for grabbing government land, illegally occupying land belonging to peace loving citizens and demanding ransom to vacate possession etc.