Live
- Tata partners Airbus to make helicopters as India, France cement ties
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours
- Enhancement in allocation of PM-Kisan, MGNREGS a possibility to provide relief to rural economy
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist
- ‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster
- Students carry 75-meter-long India flag
Just In
Three Bihar artists awarded Padma Shri
The central government conferred Padma Shri awards to three painting artists of Bihar.
Patna: The central government conferred Padma Shri awards to three painting artists of Bihar.
Shivan Paswan and his wife Shanti Devi Paswan were awarded for their exceptional works in the field of Madhubani or Mithila painting with speciality in Godna form of painting.
The couple has trained more than 20,000 artists in Madhubani painting and their paintings have also been showcased in the USA, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries.
The painting of Shanti Paswan was also showcased during the G 20 meeting in New Delhi.
The couple belongs to Dusadh caste and is native of Laheriaganj in Madhubani district.
Ashok Kumar Vishwas, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar is another artist who is known as Bhishma Pitamah of Tikuli Kala was awarded Padma Shri award.
He has trained more than 8000 youths in the field of Tikuli Kala.