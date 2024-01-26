Three Bihar artists awarded Padma Shri

Patna: The central government conferred Padma Shri awards to three painting artists of Bihar.

Shivan Paswan and his wife Shanti Devi Paswan were awarded for their exceptional works in the field of Madhubani or Mithila painting with speciality in Godna form of painting.

The couple has trained more than 20,000 artists in Madhubani painting and their paintings have also been showcased in the USA, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries.

The painting of Shanti Paswan was also showcased during the G 20 meeting in New Delhi.

The couple belongs to Dusadh caste and is native of Laheriaganj in Madhubani district.

Ashok Kumar Vishwas, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar is another artist who is known as Bhishma Pitamah of Tikuli Kala was awarded Padma Shri award.

He has trained more than 8000 youths in the field of Tikuli Kala.