Three Earthquakes Hit Andaman Sea on June 30

Three small earthquakes happened in the Andaman Sea on June 30. The biggest was 4.7 in size. All were shallow, about 10 km deep.

On Monday, three earthquakes hit the Andaman Sea. The first earthquake took place at 10:09 in the morning. It measured 4.7 on the Richter scale and took place 10 kilometers below the surface.

The second earthquake hit at 11:22 AM. It was slightly smaller, measuring 4.6, and it was near the same place and depth.

The third earthquake struck just after midnight at 12:06 AM on June 30. It also measured 4.7 and was at the same shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The National Center for Seismology shared this information on social media. All three earthquakes were close in time and location. So far, there are no reports of damage.