Three injured in shooting at Bihar's Vaishali

Patna: A dispute between two groups over bursting of crackers turned ugly in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday evening as one group opened fire on the other injuring three persons.

The injured persons were identified as Pradeep Rai and his two nephews Pramod Rai and Mukesh Rai. They were admitted to the PMCH where one of them is said to be in a critical condition. The incident occurred at Belka village under Vaishali police station.

According to a spokesperson of the Vaishali police, the incident was triggered as Pradeep Rai's children were bursting crackers near the house of Mahesh Rai around 8.30 p.m. The latter got angry and asked the children to go to some other place. As they refused to do so, Mahesh, his son Keshav Rai and other persons of the family pelted stones at the house of Pradeep first and then fired indiscriminately.

Pradeep Rai, Pramod and Mukesh sustained gunshot injuries. The family members admitted them to Sadar hospital in Hajipur where doctors referred to the PMCH Patna for better treatment.