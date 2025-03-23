Live
Three killed as bus overturns in MP's Jabalpur
Bhopal: Three people, including a woman, were killed and 33 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Raman Pur Valley, situated within the Bargi police station area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
The bus en route from Ayodhya to Nagpur lost control and overturned between 4 to 4.50 a.m., according to the police.
The injured passengers were rushed to various hospitals in Seoni, Lakhnadaun.
Tragically, two passengers died on the spot, while a woman succumbed to her injuries later during treatment at Lakhnadaun Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Subham Meshram (28), Amol Khode (42) – both residents of Nagpur, Malamma (45) of Hyderabad.
Reports indicate that the passengers were travelling in a private bus after visiting Ayodhya.
As they approached Raman Pur Valley, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident. The police have launched a hunt for him.
Emergency responders worked diligently to rescue those trapped inside the vehicle, and the injured were immediately transported to Lakhnadaun Hospital via ambulance.
Speaking to IANS over the phone from Jabalpur, Anjul Ayank Mishra, City Superintendent of Police, said, "Three persons sadly, died in the accident, while 14 passengers are in hospital, but none injured critically. All have received injuries and all were taken to hospitals. There were 36 passengers on the bus. Except for those 14, all were discharged after primary treatment."
On the reason for the accident, the officer said it was an identified black spot on the road and it has been brought to the notice of higher-ups, work is going on to correct it. Accidents have occurred earlier too.
Raman Pur Valley is also known as 'Khooni Ghati' in the local area as accidents occur frequently.
Police sources said the road gradients are not correct as a result the drivers, if speeding or careless, often lose control of their vehicle resulting in accidents and fatalities.