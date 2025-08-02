  • Menu
Three killed as motorcycle collides with pick-up vehicle

Firozabad: Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Frirozabad district, police said The accident occurred near Kaytha area when Sonu, Amin and Akash, all residents of the area, were returning home from Fahriha area, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He said the three died on the spot in the accident. Their ages are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his wife in Tantigaon here on Thursday and then killed himself with the same gun, police said.

