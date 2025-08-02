Live
- Afghan national, two others arrested in Jabalpur for running passport racket
- Google Reverses Course: Most goo.gl Short Links to Stay Active
- RBI may announce 25 bps rate cut in August MPC meet: Report
- ECI doubles remuneration for BLOs, announces hike for other electoral officials
- Cong now has conclusive evidence of voter list manipulation, says LoP Rahul Gandhi at Legal Conclave
- Confusion over actual financial burden on Bengal exchequer for Durga Puja grants
- Announce Thirukkural as National Book of India, says lyricist Vairamuthu to PM Modi
- Pakistan rights body condemns terror charges against 7-year-old boy in Balochistan
- MP: Three students drown in Narsinghpur waterfall
- Easy Home Exercises To Burn Fat —No Equipment Needed
Three killed as motorcycle collides with pick-up vehicle
Highlights
Firozabad: Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Frirozabad district, police said The...
Firozabad: Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Frirozabad district, police said The accident occurred near Kaytha area when Sonu, Amin and Akash, all residents of the area, were returning home from Fahriha area, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
He said the three died on the spot in the accident. Their ages are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his wife in Tantigaon here on Thursday and then killed himself with the same gun, police said.
Next Story