Three killed in road accident in Odisha
Bhubaneswar : Three youths were killed after a truck hit their bike in Jharsuguda district in Odisha early Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Tapan Dharua, Manbodha Chatria and Sagar Chatria of Lakhanpur area of the district.
“The trio in a bike was going towards Lakhanpur when a coal laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway-49 hit the bike near Gaurpada square under Belpahar police limits in Jharsuguda. The deceased lost balance and fell on the road following the accident. We were informed by the locals, who spotted the bodies a few meters away from the accident spot,” said Krishna Chandra Meher, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Belpahar police station.
On being informed, police officials along with the scientific team reached the accident spot for investigation. The accused driver of the truck had fled after the accident after leaving the truck at a secluded spot nearby. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.