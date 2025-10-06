Three Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Three Maoists carrying a collective bounty of Rs 3 lakh surrendered to security forces in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. The surrender marks a major success for the anti-Naxal operations in the region, which has long been affected by left-wing extremism.

According to officials, the surrendered Maoists were involved in multiple violent encounters and had been active in the forested areas of Gariaband for several years.

Their decision to lay down arms was facilitated by a coordinated effort involving Gariaband Police, the elite E-30 unit, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA 207 battalion, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation was part of an intensified campaign to encourage militants to abandon violence and reintegrate into society. The three individuals also handed over their weapons during the surrender, signalling a complete break from their past.

In a statement to authorities, they expressed disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, saying, “Maoists are killing innocent people, we have left the forest.”

Their testimony highlights growing internal dissent within the ranks of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), which has faced increasing pressure from security forces and waning support among local populations.

Officials believe that the surrender will have a ripple effect, encouraging other cadres to follow suit.

The Chhattisgarh government has been running a rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxalites, offering financial aid, vocational training, and support for reintegration into civilian life.

The policy aims to weaken the insurgency by targeting its human resources and offering a peaceful alternative.

Gariaband, located in the eastern part of Chhattisgarh, has seen sporadic Maoist activity over the years, though recent operations have significantly reduced their influence.

The joint action by multiple security agencies underscores the importance of coordinated intelligence and ground-level engagement in tackling insurgency.

Authorities are continuing their outreach efforts in nearby villages and forested zones, hoping to build on this success and bring more militants into the mainstream.

Further details about the surrendered individuals and their roles in past encounters are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.