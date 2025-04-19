Three murders in 24 hours, AAP questions law & order

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed three murders, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the law and order situation in the national capital, according to NDTV report

The first incident took place in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, where a minor road accident led to a heated argument. A 34-year-old man, Mahendra, was killed by two brothers, Lucky and Sagar, with a screwdriver after his vehicle brushed past their vehicle. Both the accused are currently on the run.

In the second incident at Central Delhi’s Punjabi Basti, a 24-year-old man, Ashish Anand, was stabbed to death. The victim’s mother alleged that he was murdered as part of a pre-planned conspiracy involving four to five persons. She claimed that the accused were drinking alcohol in front of her son’s house. She alleged they had argued in the past as well. The police have arrested two accused and are on the hunt for others.

The third murder took place in North East Delhi’s Seelampur, where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death. The boy, identified as Kunal, was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during treatment. The police said a case has been registered and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused.

AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Friday questioned the law and order situation in the capital over the Seelampur murder.

“The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. What is the Delhi Police doing?,” she posted on X.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “rising crimes” in Delhi.

“Law and order is not improving under the BJP,” Mr Singh, whose party ruled the capital for over 10 years before the BJP came to power in February, said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured strict action in the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy in the New Seelampur area of the national capital, saying that the family will get justice.

CM Gupta said, “I have spoken to the Police Commissioner myself. The deceased, Kunal, was attacked with a knife and was declared dead at the hospital. Those behind the murder will be arrested soon. The family will get complete justice, there will be no shortage. FIR has been registered.”