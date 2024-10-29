Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Akhnoor operation

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in a round-the-clock surveillance operation that started after a failed ambush attempt on an Army vehicle in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor on October 28, the Army said on Tuesday.

Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps reported a significant victory after an intense firefight this morning, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists. The operation also led to the recovery of war-like stores, underscoring ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region.

Further details on the operation are expected as authorities continue their assessments.

Officials said that fresh firing started early in the day inside the cordoned-off area in Battal (Akhnoor) near the Line of Control (LoC) where finally three terrorists were killed.

On Monday, the Army said that one terrorist was killed in a gunfight after their vehicle was attacked in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district falling in the Sunderbani sector along the LoC. The Army also lost its expert dog, 'Phantom' in the gunfight. Security forces recovered the body of the slain terrorist along with a weapon while intensifying efforts to neutralize other terrorists holed up in the area.

“A CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) still going on. Army has pressed into service a helicopter, drones and other technology gadgets to support ground forces as they conduct the operation, which began early in the morning”, officials said earlier.

The encounter broke out after a group of terrorists, believed to be three in number, attacked the Army vehicles at Sunderbani early in the morning. The Army acted swiftly by cordoning off the area after which contact with the hiding terrorists was established leading to an encounter. In the fierce encounter, one unidentified terrorist was killed as the operation was underway. Security forces sealed all potential exit points while additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

These three terrorists are believed to have recently infiltrated. Intelligence sources said this fresh infiltration from LoC took place Monday morning because the border is just two km from the encounter side.

National Security Guards (NSG) commandos also reached the Battal area of Akhnoor to assist the Army and Jammu police.

Russian-made Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty commonly known as BMP-II, the infantry combat vehicle also known as ‘Sarath’, were deployed in Akhnoor to support the CASO.

In an earlier post on the operation, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said, “Body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress.”

The Army also paid rich tributes to its expert dog, Phantom. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero - a valiant #IndianArmy Dog, #Phantom. As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, #Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten”, the defence spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, and Shiv Kumar, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range also visited the encounter site with Army officers and reviewed ongoing operations.

In the past week, at least 12 people, including two soldiers were killed in separate incidents of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.