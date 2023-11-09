Throne removed and shifted to strong room

Mysuru : In a majestic display of tradition, the bejeweled throne, meticulously arranged for the Dussehra Sharannavaratri pooja in the Durbar Hall of Ambavilasa Palace, has been ceremoniously dissolved in Dhanur lagna on Thursday after a series of traditional pujas. The various components of the throne have now been securely stored in the strong room within the palace.

As part of the Nadahabba Dasara celebrations, the spare parts of the bejeweled throne and the silver Bhadrasana, previously safeguarded in the palace's basement, were brought to the Durbar Hall and Kannadi Thotti of the palace. This event followed the performance of homa-havans on the morning of October 9. From October 15 onwards, Yaduvir Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, the head of the royal family, presided over a private durbar during Navaratri, participating in religious rituals while seated on the throne. The private durbar culminated on the evening of Ayudha Puja, October 23, with the symbolic dissolution of the throne.



Post Vijay Dashami on October 24, the Simhasana and Bhadrasana, previously located in the Palace's Durbar Hall and Kannadi Totti, were ceremoniously moved to strong room. The intricate process involved performing various pujas during the auspicious Dhanur lagna between 10.35 am to 10.45 am on October 8, the Krishna Paksha Dashami day of Ashwayuja month. Palace guards, under the watchful eyes of armed security personnel, carefully divided the throne into eight parts and the Bhadrasana into six spare parts, subsequently placing them in the secure confines of the basement's strong room.



Security measures were diligently implemented, with all CCTV cameras in the Durbar Hall, Kannadi Totti, and the Strong Room of the palace temporarily disabled. The personnel assigned to transport the spare parts had their mobile phones securely stored, ensuring the sanctity and confidentiality of this revered tradition.

