Tight security in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of PM Modi's visit today

The capital city of Thiruvananthapuram is on high security alert as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here later in the day to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Port, a maritime infrastructure project.

PM Modi will arrive here after attending an event in Mumbai and stay overnight at Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s official residence.

By noon, the road from the airport to the Governor’s address will be taken over by the security officials, and no parking on either side will be allowed.

On Friday, he will leave for the Pangode Military camp here and board the helicopter to reach Vizhinjam near here.

The formal dedication of the port to the nation is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday at a special venue. The Prime Minister will dedicate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore to the nation.

It is the country’s first dedicated container transhipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment.

Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India’s position in global trade.

After dedicating the Vizhinjam Port to the nation, he will return by helicopter to the airport and leave for Andhra Pradesh.

Once there, he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. In line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.