Times When PM Modi Took Tough Decisions For The Country

Top BJP leaders claimed that the first year of the Modi government's second term has been full of historic achievements, with party president J P Nadda declaring that it will be remembered for its difficult and significant decisions that have transformed the country's face.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has remedied many historical wrongs and established the groundwork for a self-reliant India on the path to growth during its six-year mandate.

Modi's foresight policies, dedication, and team India attitude had provided the country's democracy a new direction, and the welfare of the people and the country's interests were represented in every government move.

Modi carried out decisions that had been anticipated for decades. These choices have altered the country's appearance.

He said that underneath the leadership of a strong leader, a responsive administration, and a vibrant society, India continues to transform obstacles into possibilities.

One of the toughest decision taken by the prime minister was believed that state governments and the country's officials would back him up in his difficult decision to impose a three-week curfew. However, it appears that they particularly the Delhi administration failed to carry out their duties effectively. Rather than pointing fingers, the Prime Minister graciously apologised to the people he cares about the most.

The scenario was one of PM Modi's most difficult problems in his long political career. A statewide curfew, which had never been imposed in India's history, was a topic of heated dispute among his colleagues.

Many people were concerned, according to sources, because it was uncharted ground, a move that would cause enormous misery for the poor and long-term economic damage. To contain the spread of COVID-19, experts and advisors suggested a partial lockdown.

He ignored vote-bank politics and placed the country's interests first. In contrast, US President Donald Trump was constantly concerned about losing his re-election if the economy tanked.

Regardless to what his adversaries believe, Modi's decision appeared to be well-considered. Our healthcare system will be overburdened and possibly broken if the coronavirus spreads to densely populated areas.

Our economy's fundamentals, on the other hand, are solid, and the financial consequences of a complete lockdown, while significant, will not collapse the economy.

PM Modi must have had a difficult time making the choice to put the country under lockdown. It could have been sparked by a large number of misled residents breaking the janata curfew openly.

PM Modi had stated that longer-term lockdowns should be considered. The janata curfew served as a warm-up for the 21-day lockdown to come. It was also an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the deadly virus's hazards.

Priority-based statements backed up the difficult decision. The first is a Rs 15,000-crore stimulus package to help the country's shaky healthcare system. The administration then decided to provide flexibility in order to satisfy legislative deadlines while also opening the treasury to the poor and needy.

There were several more difficult decision made by him. The decisions include removal of article 370, the triple talaq and several schemes like demonetization.