Tirupati Balaji temple opens door to devotees in Jammu

Located in the midst of the enchanting Shivalik forests at Majeen in Jammu district, the much-awaited Tirupati Balaji temple opened its door to the devotees on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Spanning over an area of 62 acres, the Tirupati Balaji temple is poised to become one of the largest religious complexes in the Jammu region, anticipated to invigorate religious and pilgrimage tourism in the Union territory.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, alongside Union ministers Jitendra Singh and G. Kishan Reddy.

The temple, which has been crafted in a Dravidian architectural style, showcases influences of the ancient Chola dynasty, rendering it a remarkable marvel in North India.

Devotees from far and wide rejoiced at the long-awaited opening of the Tirupati Balaji temple. Many expressed their joy at the prospect of being able to experience 'darshan' of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Jammu, offering solace to those who were unable to visit the revered Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The temple in Jammu is expected to create a profound impact on religious tourism in the region. Pilgrims and devotees, who previously faced logistical constraints to undertake the pilgrimage to Tirupati, can now fulfil their spiritual aspirations within the serene environs of Jammu. With its grandeur and cultural significance, the temple is poised to attract visitors from all corners of the country and beyond.

The local authorities, as well as religious leaders, have hailed the opening of the Tirupati Balaji temple as a momentous occasion that will enrich the cultural and spiritual fabric of J&K. It is expected to become a cherished landmark, symbolising religious harmony in the diverse Union Territory.

As the temple opens its door to the devotees, it embarks on a sacred journey of guiding souls towards spiritual enlightenment.

The temple stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India, beckoning devotees to immerse themselves in its divine aura and seek solace in the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.