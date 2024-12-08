Tiruvannamalai landslide: Expert panel to decide whether devotees can climb Annamalai hills

After the landslide in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu claimed seven lives, an expert committee's report was awaited on whether devotees will be allowed to climb the Annamalai Hills for the Karthigai Mahadeepam festival on December 13.

Karthigai Mahadeepam festival is one of the most popular festivals in Tamil Nadu.

The landslide occurred on December 1, after heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Rocks slid down the 2,668-foot-high hill, resulting in the tragic deaths.

A nine-member expert team, led by Saravana Vel Raj, Commissioner of the Directorate of Mines, and including geotechnical and mining experts, has commenced a detailed investigation to assess the safety of the mountain terrain, focusing on soil composition and other geological factors.

Their findings will determine whether pilgrims can safely climb the hills.

Meanwhile, the 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival at the revered Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai has begun.

The festival, a significant cultural and spiritual event in Tamil Nadu, symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Its deep connection to mythology and elaborate rituals and celebrations draws large numbers of devotees annually.

In 2023, around 40 devotees climbed the hills chanting 'Arunachaleshwara'. However, police restricted the entry of large vehicles to the town, and 14,000 personnel were deployed for crowd management.

The festival's highlight is the lighting of the Mahadeepam atop the 2,668-foot Annamalai Hill, an auspicious ritual practised for generations.

According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), the cauldron for the 'Mahadeepam' is carried along a seven-kilometre route on the rear side of the temple by a team of 20, primarily fishermen.

This tradition, deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu's culture and spirituality, underscores the significance of the Karthigai Deepam festival as a time of spiritual renewal and enlightenment for devotees.