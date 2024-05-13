  • Menu
TMC lodges complaint with EC against NCW chief

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday lodged a complaint with the EC against National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, accusing her of being "one of the major conspirators" of incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal have been made.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the TMC said it was filing a complaint against Sharma and a BJP leader for "commission of serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy upon innocent women of Sandeshkhali and the entire electorate in general".

