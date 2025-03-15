TMC MLA responds to show-cause notice, refuses to withdraw comments

Humayun Kabir, the outspoken Trinamool Congress legislator from the Bharatpur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, has responded to the show-cause notice issued by the state assembly's disciplinary committee.

The notice was regarding his controversial remarks about Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Kabir, however, has stood firm, justifying his comments and refusing to retract them.

The show-cause notice was issued to him by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on March 13 during the ongoing budget session. Humayun Kabir has given a two-page reply on Saturday morning. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also expressed her ire during the cabinet meeting on Thursday against Kabir.

In his response, Kabir stated that he does not regret his remarks and does not consider them a breach of discipline. He said he would not withdraw his comments.

"I was served a one-page show-cause notice, and I have provided a two-page reply. I forwarded my response to the WhatsApp number from which the notice was sent at 9.35 a.m. today," Kabir said.

He further alleged that the notice was based on selective video footage, highlighting that only 31 seconds of a 10-minute 29-second video were considered.

"I have explained the circumstances under which I made the statement. I have not apologized for my comments. The party will now decide its course of action," he added.

Kabir has a history of making controversial remarks that have embarrassed his party.

Last year, he faced censure for claiming that Hindus in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district would be "cut and thrown into the Bhagirathi River."

Trinamool Congress leadership in November last year had slapped a show-cause notice on him for making anti-party statements.

After Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan, the former Indian cricketer and the current party Lok Sabha member from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections, Kabir had taken jibes at his own party leadership for fielding an “outsider” from the constituency.