TN CM hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to kin of slain SSI Wilson

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has handed over the award of Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of slain Special Sub Inspector Wilson, who was gunned down by suspected ISIS extremists while he was on duty at Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district on the last Wednesday night.

The state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP JK Tripathy, Kanyakumari district Collector Prashant M Wadnere and others were present during the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Angel Marry, wife of Wilson thanked the government for being supportive towards them, Wilson survived by his wife and two daughters.