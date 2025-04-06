TN: Retired army man injured in stray cattle attack in Chennai

In a disturbing incident that has once again highlighted the rising threat of stray cattle on city roads, a retired army man was seriously injured by a stray cow in Ambattur on Sunday.

The retired army man, who was walking along a street, was attacked by an aggressive cow and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident comes a few days after another stray cattle attack was reported from Balaji Nagar, Kolathur. A woman and her child were walking down the street when a cow, accompanied by its calf, turned aggressive and charged at them.

The woman tried to shield her child but was gored by the cow’s horns, sustaining serious injuries. Locals quickly intervened, chased the cow away, and called for an ambulance. Civic body workers later arrived, captured the cow, and took it away.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the owner of the animal.

These incidents have sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) efforts to manage the stray cattle issue.

Residents have voiced concern over the growing menace and the lack of stringent action against negligent cattle owners.

In August last year, an elderly man in Korukkupet suffered a fractured leg after being gored by a bull.

In another alarming incident in June 2024, a 34-year-old woman, V. Madhumathi from Tiruvottiyur, sustained grievous injuries after being tossed and dragged for several metres by a stray buffalo.

The police later arrested two individuals - Kotteeshwara Rao and his son Vengalasai - for letting the buffalo loose.

In response to mounting incidents, the GCC has announced a series of measures aimed at curbing the stray cattle problem.

The civic body plans to construct new cow sheds in areas such as Shenoy Nagar, Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, and Sholinganallur, while renovating existing ones in Nolambur and Kodungaiyur.

Cattle owners will be required to pay a fee of Rs 10 per day for each cow housed in the sheds.

To ensure better regulation, the corporation also intends to register all cow sheds, establish new Animal Birth Control Centres, and recruit temporary workers to manage stray cattle on the roads.

There are also plans to set up designated cattle yards - authorised enclosures for housing domesticated animals.

The GCC has earmarked a budget of Rs 12 crore for the construction and renovation of cow sheds.

Cattle housed in these facilities will not be allowed to roam outside unless in emergencies or for medical reasons.

With the number of stray cattle incidents on the rise, citizens are urging authorities to accelerate the implementation of these initiatives and enforce stricter penalties on negligent owners to prevent further harm.