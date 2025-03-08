TN: Weather department predicts rise in temperature in next few days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a rise in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across many parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

According to the weather department, Chennai and its adjoining areas are likely to record a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, due to prevailing easterly winds over the sea.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, increasing by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Notably, Chennai recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The RMC has forecasted that northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will experience a 3 to 4 degrees Celsius rise in temperature above normal on Sunday.

The western interior and northern parts of the state will continue to experience hot afternoons, with temperatures ranging between 36 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius. The western suburbs of Chennai are expected to see a 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures, reaching around 36 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Between March 9 and 13, maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to slightly above normal, ranging from 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may also rise slightly, especially in coastal and nearby districts.

Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu has issued a health advisory, urging the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The department advises people to stay hydrated and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt. Additionally, eating fruits and vegetables with high water content is recommended to stay cool.

To avoid heat-related health issues, people should stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas, keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block heat and open them at night for ventilation, schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours and avoid direct sunlight.

It has also directed people to avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks, carbonated beverages, high-protein foods, and stale food.

The advisory also asked people to never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can become dangerously high.

It has emphasised extra precautions for vulnerable groups, including infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with heart ailments or pre-existing conditions.

Outdoor workers are advised to limit sun exposure and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes.

Elderly individuals or those living alone should be monitored regularly to prevent heat-related health complications. The public is advised to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 3 PM and seek medical attention if experiencing dizziness, headaches, or symptoms of heat stress.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted the possibility of heavy rain over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts on March 11.

Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected over isolated pockets of the state next week. Mist and haze are also expected in the morning hours, including in Chennai, for the next 24 hours.



