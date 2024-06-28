To pacify ‘miffed’ Himachal Governor, Chief Minister Sukhu pays visit to Raj Bhavan

Shimla: In what is being viewed as a damage-control exercise, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday paid a visit to the Raj Bhavan in Shimla to pacify Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is reportedly miffed with the 'style of working' of the state government.

The Chief Minister’s visit came a day after the Governor's assertions on Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar's accusation that the Raj Bhavan was delaying a Bill related to the appointment of university vice-chancellors.

It is also learnt that the Governor is reportedly irked over the lack of the initiative by the Congress government to mark International Yoga Day on June 21.

After the meeting that lasted more than 30 minutes, Chief Minister Sukhu admitted before the media that a “misunderstanding has arisen owing to lack of communication”.

He also accepted that the Governor's displeasure on some issues was justified and assured that this will not happen in the future.

“There was negligence on the occasion of International Yoga Day and it will not be repeated in the future,” he said.

Officials privy to the developments told IANS that the Chief Minister assured the Governor that communication with the Raj Bhavan would be maintained in the future.

The Chief Minister also told the media that there was a detailed discussion on the appointment of VCs to CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in Palampur, and Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

“The file related to appointing the Vice-Chancellor to Himachal University reached the government from the Raj Bhawan a month ago and is lying with the Law Department for clearance.” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that due to his busy schedule during the Lok Sabha elections, he could not meet the Governor.

“In such a situation, I have come to pay a courtesy visit.”

Chief Minister Sukhu also said that barring one or two incidents, the law and order situation in the state is normal.

While the closed-door meeting between Governor Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhu was going on, the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh, S.P. Bansal, reached the Raj Bhavan.

Bansal presently has the additional responsibility of Himachal Pradesh University.

On Thursday, Governor Shukla warned Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar for making false statements in a press conference. He even said the minister should have the correct information.

This controversy had arisen over the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor to the Agriculture University in Palampur. Governor Shukla had given a fact-based statement to clear his stand.

“The state government wants me to appoint the person of its choice to the post of Vice-Chancellor. I will not go against the rules and regulations. I want to clarify that the Bill is not pending with the Raj Bhavan. It was sent back to the state government seeking more clarifications.

"Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar should comment after verifying the facts. I am also concerned with the day-to-day functioning of CSK Agriculture University, Palampur,” Governor Shukla told reporters at Raj Bhavan.

Expressing displeasure over the International Yoga Day celebrations, he said, “The day was not celebrated in the way it should have been. There should be no politics. The government had invited me to the Yoga Day function, but there was no representative from the government.”