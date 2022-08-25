Tomato Flu not related to SARS-CoV-2

New Delhi: The Union government has sent an advisory to states on HFMD (Hand Foot & Mouth Disease), commonly known as Tomato Flu, stating that it's a self-limiting illness targeting mostly young children aged 1-10 years and immune-compromised adults and no specific drug exists to treat it.

The advisory further mentioned that although the Tomato Flu shows symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches & rashes on the skin), the virus is not at all related to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya.

The best prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene & sanitization of the surrounding. Isolation should be followed for 5-7 days from the onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.

Tomato Flu was first identified in Kollam, Kerala on May 6, 2022. As of July 26, over 82 children younger than 5 years with the infection have been reported by local govt hospitals. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9 years) were reported as having the disease in Odisha by RMRC Bhubaneswar.

This endemic viral illness triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar.

To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State/UT by the virus.

Tomato Flu is a viral disease. The name "Tomato Flu" comes from the main symptom of this disease, the tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts. The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge.