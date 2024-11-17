Tomato prices drop 22.5 pc as flow of fresh crop picks up pace

New Delhi: The retail price of tomatoes is on the decline as the arrival of the fresh crop has picked up momentum in the wholesale markets. The all-India average retail price of tomato fell to Rs 52.35 per kg as of November 14 which is 22.4 per cent lower than Rs 67.50 per kg on October 14, according to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Sunday.

During the same period, the average prices at Azadpur mandi declined by almost 50 per cent, from Rs 5,883 per quintal to Rs 2,969 per quintal with the increase in tomato arrivals. Similar declines in mandi prices are reported from benchmark markets such as Pimpalgaon, Madanapalle and Kolar, the statement said.

The total annual production of tomatoes, as per the third advance estimate of the Department of Agriculture is 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, which represents a 4 per cent increase over 204.25 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

Although tomato is produced throughout the year, there is seasonality in the producing areas and the quantum of production. Adverse weather conditions and logistics disruptions have a significant impact on prices due to the high susceptibility of tomato crops and the high perishability of the fruit. The surge in tomato prices during October was on account of excessive and prolonged rain in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the statement explained.

The general seasonality in tomato production across various regions of India showed that October and November are the main sowing periods in major producing states. Continuous availability of tomatoes in the market, however, is ensured because of the short duration for cultivation of the crop and multiple picking of fruits.

Even though the arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanappale and Kolar, prices have come down on account of seasonal arrivals from pockets in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat that have been filling the gaps in supply across the nation. As of date, the weather has also been favourable for the crop and also for maintaining a good flow across the supply chain from the fields to the consumers, the statement added.