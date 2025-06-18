Top Court Criticizes Tamil Nadu Over Senior Police Officer's Treatment

The Supreme Court delivered sharp criticism toward both the Tamil Nadu state government and the Madras High Court regarding the handling of Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram, who became involved in a kidnapping investigation concerning a 16-year-old victim.

During today's proceedings, the apex court expressed considerable dismay at the Madras High Court's directive that resulted in Jayaram's detention in connection with the case. The Supreme Court was addressing a petition that challenged the High Court's controversial order while simultaneously questioning the state government's rationale for suspending the senior officer.

The bench, consisting of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan, demonstrated particular concern about the treatment of the veteran police official. Justice Bhuyan emphasized the demoralizing nature of the action, stating that such treatment of a senior police officer was inappropriate and harmful to departmental morale.

According to Jayaram's legal representation, the officer was held in custody for 24 hours before being released. However, upon his release, the state government proceeded with his suspension, a decision that drew sharp questioning from the Supreme Court justices.

The state government's legal counsel attempted to justify the actions by explaining that their primary concern was ensuring Jayaram's participation in the ongoing investigation. The government's representative clarified that the officer had not been formally arrested but had voluntarily joined the investigative process.

This explanation prompted pointed questions from the bench about the logic behind suspending an officer who was already cooperating with authorities. "He has joined it; what is the question of suspending him?" the justices inquired, highlighting the apparent contradiction in the state's approach.

The Supreme Court specifically emphasized Jayaram's extensive service record, noting his 28 years of dedicated police work. The justices questioned whether such a veteran officer warranted suspension when he was actively participating in the investigation rather than obstructing it.

Justice Bhuyan's remarks underscored the court's concern about the broader implications of such actions on police department morale and the treatment of senior officers. The court characterized the suspension as particularly troubling given the officer's cooperation and long-standing service record.

The Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide detailed explanations regarding the suspension decision and indicated that the state should reconsider withdrawing the disciplinary action. The court ordered state police authorities to submit a comprehensive response explaining their position on the matter.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between different levels of the judicial system and state government administrative decisions regarding police personnel matters. The Supreme Court's intervention suggests concern about potential overreach in the treatment of senior law enforcement officials.

The matter is scheduled for continued hearing tomorrow, Thursday, June 19, when the court expects to receive the state government's detailed response and instructions regarding the potential reversal of Jayaram's suspension. The outcome may establish important precedents for how senior police officers are treated when they become involved in investigations, particularly when they demonstrate cooperation with authorities.