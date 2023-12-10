Torque Pharma launches all-new ‘Torque Refresh Hair Removal Cream’

Chandigarh: Torque Pharma, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical sector, has unveiled its hair removal cream as part of the Torque Refresh Personal Care Brand. This hair removal cream is offered in three delightful variants: Strawberry, Aloe-Vera, and Rose essence. It stands out as it is free from ammonia and contains natural ingredients known to be beneficial for all skin types.



The presence of natural components in the cream not only facilitates the removal of fine hair on areas like legs, arms, and underarms without causing burns, nicks, or cuts but also contributes to de-tanning the skin. Moreover, the cream boasts an added moisturizer, ensuring a flawlessly smooth and long-lasting effect in preventing the skin irritation. A notable advantage of this product is that it dissolves hair beneath the skin’s surface, as opposed to merely removing surface hair, resulting in a longer-lasting hair-free experience.

Commenting on the launch, Abhay Iqbal Singh Bedi, Director of Torque Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest offering under the Torque Refresh Personal Care Brand. This cream exemplifies our commitment to enhancing overall quality of life, extending beyond the realm of curing illnesses. With its natural ingredients, this cream ensures that individuals can enjoy long-lasting hair-free skin, accompanied by hydration, brightness, and de-tanning. We eagerly await feedback from our valued customers.”

To cater to a wider audience, Torque Refresh Hair Removal Cream is reasonably priced at INR 90, providing a generous 60-gram product quantity (50+10). Torque Refresh Hair Removal Cream is available at nearby retail outlets and conveniently purchase it online at Torqueonline.co.in.