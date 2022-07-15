Torrential rain disrupts lives in Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur district has been rocked by torrential rain continuing since four days. The Jharigaon block was most affected. Many bridges have collapsed disrupting travel of commuters. A total of 150 houses collapsed across the district and many farm lands got submerged.

If the rain continues there is a risk of floods. The district received an average of 442.6 mm of rainfall over the past four days. (153.8 mm on July 10, 147.6 mm on 11, 869.8 mm on 12 and 598.4 mm on 13). The Jharigaon block alone received an average of 258.2 mm rainfall in four days, affecting public life.

As per information, Jharigaon block received 54.6 mm rain on July 10, 37.2 mm on 11, 147.8 mm on 12 and 118.6 mm on 13. Many parts of the have been flooded, making it difficult for cattle to graze. Houses of more than 50 people in the block have collapsed. Besides fallen trees blocked many roads.

In some places bridges have been washed away. Hundreds of acres of paddy fields have been submerged. Flood water is flowing 4-5 feet above paddy fields. At many places, due to lack of drainage water entered houses.

Houses of four persons collapse in village Bhoruamunda under Chakla Padar panchayat. Sarpanch Bimala Majhi demanded the Jharigaon BDO to take up immediate repair of houses. The culvert connecting Nangolsil and Akatsil villages in Telnadi panchayat has been washed away. As a consequence, many villages have been cut off. Telnadi sarpanch Raju Santa has demanded immediate reconstruction of the culvert. The bridge connecting Beljhori village of Palia panchayat has collapsed. Local people demand its re-construction soon. Rain water is flowing 4-5 feet over bridges in Chitabeda, Karmari, Bhiksha, Belgaum, Chhotaguda villages.

Roads connecting villages Nuaguda, Sindhiguda, Chocha and the Jharigaon - Chandahandi state highway have been blocked as many trees fell on roads. Some people in Karsahandi panchayat of Jharigaon block have been evacuated following overflow of rain water.

Rainwater entered the Jamdhadi Anganwadi Centre under Chitabeda Panchayat destroying baby food and other items. In Gursinga and Kutrichhapar villages and Chacha panchayat polythene has been distributed to people by the Jharigaon tehsildar.

The damage could not be accurately estimated as rain is continuing. When contacted Jharigaon BDO Satya Narayan Meher said the renovation work would be started next week. Eight culverts, three bridges and several village roads have been washed away completely in the torrential rain.