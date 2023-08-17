Live
Tourism Ministry holds Yuva Sangam
Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Tourism, Bhubaneswar organised Yuva Sangam on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday.Yuva Tourism Club...
Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Tourism, Bhubaneswar organised Yuva Sangam on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday.
Yuva Tourism Club students from Nayabazaar, Cuttack, Gobabast, Kakatpur, Konark and Bhubaneswar participated in the event. Patriotic song, dance and drama were performed by the students. SKAL International secretary Debashish Mohapatra and Odisha Tourism Assistant Director (retired) Ratikanta Pattanayak inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.
