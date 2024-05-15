Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Ukraine withdraws troops from some Kharkiv positions
The Ukrainian army on Wednesday said that it has been forced to withdraw soldiers from some of its positions in the north-eastern Ukrainian region that has been the target of a new Russian offensive in recent days.
Kyiv: The Ukrainian army on Wednesday said that it has been forced to withdraw soldiers from some of its positions in the north-eastern Ukrainian region that has been the target of a new Russian offensive in recent days.
"As a result of combat and offensive actions by the enemy, our units carried out a manoeuvre at certain sections in the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk areas and moved to more advantageous positions in order to save the lives of our soldiers and avoid casualties," the Ukrainian general staff announced on Facebook overnight.
Fighting continues, according to the statement.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than two years ago, launched a new offensive on the Kharkiv last week.
The region borders Russia and is home to the country's second-biggest city, also named Kharkiv.
Russian troops have been able to capture some Ukrainian villages.
Kyiv, which is struggling with a lack of weapons, ammunition and soldiers, is now focused on trying to stop the Russian advances and an expansion of the front line.