Traffic cop dragged on car's bonnet in Indore

Bhopal: A man has been arrested for dragging a traffic policeman on his car's bonnet for a few kilometres in Indore.

The incident took place at the traffic signal when the policeman tried to penalise the errant driver who had violated traffic rules. It led to an argument between the two and the driver refused to stop the vehicle. To save himself, the policeman jumped on to the vehicle and lay down on the bonnet.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A police official said the accused has been arrested on the charges of rash driving, violating traffic rules, and causing hurt to on-duty public servants.

The police also claimed they have recovered two pistols from the possession of the driver, who is a resident of Gwalior district. "The accused has claimed that weapons are licensed and we are investigating the matter. The incident came at a traffic signal point in the city where the vehicles were being checked by traffic cops, " Indore police said.

Traffic cop Shiv Shingh Chouhan, who was dragged on the car's bonnet said, "He (driver was talking on phone while he was driving. I asked him to take the car to the side and deposit challan for violating traffic rules. He resisted, then I asked him to come to my senior. He said he wouldn't give a fine and drove away. I lied down on the bonnet to save myself, but he continued to drive. Other cops jumped into action and cornered him and then he stopped the car, " Chouhan said.



