Traffic diversions announced in Tiruchi for DMK's state conference tomorrow

The Tiruchi Rural Police have announced extensive traffic diversions on the Tiruchi–Chennai National Highway and adjoining routes in connection with the DMK State conference to be held at Siruganur on Monday.

The conference will be presided over by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and is expected to witness the participation of a large number of party workers from across the State.

According to a police press release, the conference will take place at a sprawling open ground at Siruganur along the Tiruchi–Chennai highway.

In view of the anticipated heavy inflow of vehicles, traffic diversions will come into effect from 6 a.m. tomorrow to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion around the venue.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Chennai towards Dindigul will be diverted via the Perambalur bypass road, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Manapparai and Vaiyampatti.

Likewise, heavy vehicles heading towards Madurai from Chennai will have to take the Perambalur bypass road and proceed through Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Manapparai, Puthanatham and Thuvarankurichi.

Vehicles travelling from Madurai towards Chennai will be diverted at Viralimalai and will proceed through Manapparai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Perambalur.

Heavy vehicles heading from Chennai to Karur will also be diverted via the Perambalur bypass road, Thuraiyur, Musiri and Kulithalai before returning through the same route.

For vehicles travelling from Chennai towards Ramanathapuram, the diversion route will be via the Perambalur bypass road, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Manapparai and Viralimalai.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles travelling from Ariyalur and Dalmiapuram towards Salem and Namakkal will be diverted via Keelapalur, Perambalur and Thuraiyur. Police have also issued specific routes for vehicles carrying DMK party cadres to the conference venue.

Vehicles from the western region, including Karur and Thottiyam, will reach Siruganur via Kulithalai, Thuraiyur, Nagalapuram, Nakkasalem, Chettikulam, Irur, Alathur and Nedungur. Vehicles coming from the southern region through Madurai will travel via Thuvarankurichi, Viralimalai, Panjapur, Kollidam Tollgate Y Road and Panamangalam before taking the Chidambaram National Highway and proceeding through Kumulur Cut Road and Thachankurichi to reach the venue.

Party workers from the delta districts will arrive through Thanjavur, Thirumalaisamuthram, Budalur, Poondi, Sengaraiyur bridge, Anbil, Poovalur, Kumulur and Thachankurichi. Vehicles from Ariyalur and Cuddalore will reach the venue through Kunnam, Perambalur, Siruvachur, Alathur and Padalur.

Police have urged motorists to follow the diversion arrangements and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference and avoid inconvenience.