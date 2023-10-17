Live
Just In
Traffic movement halted on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Highlights
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the possibility of landslides and shooting stones due to heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the possibility of landslides and shooting stones due to heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.
"Traffic movement halted from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW as there is possibility of landslides/shooting stones due to heavy downpour," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
