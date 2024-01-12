Tragedy Strikes as Delhi Police Inspectors Lose Lives In Fatal Collision: Truck Driver Apprehended

Two days following a tragic accident in Sonipat, Haryana, where two Delhi Police inspectors lost their lives in a collision with a truck, the truck driver, identified as Wahid (28), was apprehended on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Katar Singh, the overseeing police officer, reported that Wahid, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, had initially fled to his village after the incident. However, the police managed to trace him to Kundli in Sonipat, leading to his arrest. It was revealed that the truck involved belonged to Wahid's brother. Despite the arrest, Wahid was subsequently granted bail.



The fatal incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday when Police Inspectors Dinesh Beniwal and Ranbir Singh Chahal, both in their late 30s, were on official duty. The collision with the truck, positioned at an entry point on the road, resulted in the immediate death of the inspectors, as their car was crushed under the impact.

The Delhi Police initiated legal action by filing an FIR against the truck driver, charging him with causing death by negligence and rash driving. Beniwal, who was in charge of the special staff, and Chahal, an Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) inspector at Adarsh Nagar police station, were on a night assignment related to a crucial case. Beniwal was driving at the time of the tragic incident.