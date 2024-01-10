Live
Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Delhi Police Officers Near Kundali Border
- In a heartbreaking incident, Inspector Dinesh Beniwal and ATO Inspector Ranveer of the Delhi Police meet an untimely end in a collision near Kundali border.
- The officers were returning home when their car collided with a truck in dense fog. Stay updated for more details on this unfortunate event impacting the law enforcement community.
In a tragic incident, two Delhi Police officers lost their lives in a fatal collision with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonipat district. The authorities reported the incident today, revealing that the accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday.
The deceased officers have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal, serving in the Special Staff of the Northwest district, and ATO Inspector Ranveer, stationed at Adarsh Nagar police station. The officers were en route to their homes in Sonipat in a personal vehicle when the unfortunate collision took place.
The bodies of the officers have been sent for post-mortem, as confirmed by a senior Haryana Police officer overseeing the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the collision occurred with a parked truck, obscured by fog, posing a challenge for the officers to spot in time.
This tragic incident has cast a somber shadow over the Delhi Police force, highlighting the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement officers even during routine commutes. Further details on the investigation and any additional developments will be reported as they emerge. Our thoughts go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of Inspector Dinesh Beniwal and ATO Inspector Ranveer during this difficult time.