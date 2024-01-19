Tragic Fire Claims Lives In Pitampura: Four Dead, One Missing

Tragedy struck in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening as a house fire claimed the lives of at least four individuals. The distressing incident was reported when a call came in at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura, prompting the dispatch of eight fire tenders to the scene.



Regrettably, four people lost their lives in the fire, and one person is currently missing, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials. The fire has since been extinguished, and efforts are ongoing to cool down the affected area.

The gravity of the situation prompted the presence of both police personnel and rescue teams at the location. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic events in the future.