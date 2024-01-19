Live
- ‘Stronger than expected GDP growth in FY24’
- Indonesia allows Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to to resume flying after checks
- National Popcorn Day
- Kids approved crunch
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
Just In
Tragic Fire Claims Lives In Pitampura: Four Dead, One Missing
- A devastating house fire in northwest Delhi's Pitampura results in four casualties, with one person still missing.
- Swift action by eight fire tenders and rescue teams, but the incident underscores the critical need for heightened fire safety awareness.
Tragedy struck in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening as a house fire claimed the lives of at least four individuals. The distressing incident was reported when a call came in at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura, prompting the dispatch of eight fire tenders to the scene.
Regrettably, four people lost their lives in the fire, and one person is currently missing, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials. The fire has since been extinguished, and efforts are ongoing to cool down the affected area.
The gravity of the situation prompted the presence of both police personnel and rescue teams at the location. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic events in the future.