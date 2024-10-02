Live
Tragic Helicopter Crash In Pune: 3 Dead, Low Visibility Suspected
A Heritage Aviation helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff in Pune, killing at least three people.
- According to police reports, the crash occurred a mere five minutes after takeoff. Preliminary investigations point to low visibility due to heavy fog as a potential factor in the accident.
On Wednesday morning, a tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune district when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames, resulting in at least three fatalities. The aircraft, operated by Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, had just departed from the Oxford Golf Course helipad in Pune and was en route to Beed to collect NCP leader Sunil Tatkare from Mumbai.
According to police reports, the crash occurred a mere five minutes after takeoff. Preliminary investigations point to low visibility due to heavy fog as a potential factor in the accident. A senior Pune Police official stated, "The helicopter took off at 7:30 am from Oxford Golf Course. The accident happened just five minutes later due to heavy fog."
This incident follows a similar occurrence in August, where a private helicopter crashed near Paud village in Pune while traveling from Mumbai's Juhu to Hyderabad. In that case, four individuals on board sustained injuries but survived.
The frequency of such incidents highlights the need for enhanced safety measures and stricter protocols in private aviation, especially during challenging weather conditions. As investigations continue, authorities will likely focus on preventing future tragedies and improving flight safety in the region.