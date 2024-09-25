Tragic Van Accident Claims Six Lives On Trichy-Chennai Highway

A devastating accident on the Trichy-Chennai highway early Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of six devotees and left 13 others injured. The tragedy occurred when a van carrying pilgrims from Tiruvannamalai veered off the road and collided with a tree near Serathanur around 2:30 AM.

The group had just completed visits to the Murugan temple in Thiruchendur and the Meenakshi Amman temple before embarking on their ill-fated journey home. The driver, identified as Vasanth Kumar, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the high-speed impact. Among the deceased were two women.

Passersby quickly alerted authorities, prompting the dispatch of a rescue team. Emergency responders, equipped with heavy machinery, worked diligently to extricate 13 survivors trapped within the wreckage. The injured pilgrims were swiftly transported to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The bodies of the six victims were taken to Villupuram and Mundiyambakkam Government Hospitals for post-mortem examinations. Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, with a case registered for further inquiry.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in India, particularly during religious pilgrimages when large groups often travel long distances by road. It serves as a somber reminder of the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety measures while traveling on highways, especially during nighttime hours.