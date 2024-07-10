Tremors in Marathwada, Vidarbha: Maha govt directs district admin to be vigilant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday told the Assembly that there was no loss of life or property in Marathwada and Vidarbha in the wake of an earthquake on Wednesday.

He said the government has directed the district administration and disaster management machinery to be vigilant.

“Tremors were felt in Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Washim districts along with Marathwada, Vidarbha and in some parts of the state at 7:14 A.M. which were 4.5 on the Richter scale.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rameshwar Tanda Village in Kalmanuri Taluka of Hingoli District and there was no report of loss of life or property due to the mild earthquake,’’ said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar said that the state government has taken serious note of the earthquake and asked the District Collectors, Tehsildars and the administrative machinery to be alert and provide necessary assistance to the citizens immediately if needed.

“Citizens should not panic, but should be vigilant and prepared,” he added.

Ajit Pawar has appealed to the citizens to remove stones placed on houses with sheet roofs in villages.

“The state government is in touch with the District Collectors and it has sought information regarding the damage,” he said.