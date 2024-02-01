Tribal Oppression Concerns Rise Amidst Hemant Soren's Arrest And Political Turmoil

As Hemant Soren's arrest unfolded late on Wednesday after extensive questioning by the ED, it sparked discussions on tribal oppression. Union minister Kiren Rijiju remarked that tribals don't possess the right to embezzle public funds. Prior to his arrest, Hemant Soren shared a message on his social media account and released a video asserting that he won't yield, emphasizing his identity as Shibu Soren's son. Hemant described the arrest as a pause in the ongoing battle of life. Responding to this, Kiren Rijiju countered, stating that such sentiments don't befit Hemant, calling him Shibu Soren's spoiled son.



Hemant Soren expressed a call to wage war against the feudal system that oppresses the poor, tribals, and Dalits. Rijiju responded, saying that while he could accept such a statement from Shibu Soren, it doesn't suit a spoiled son. He added that tribals, including himself from a more backward area, don't have the authority to misappropriate public funds.



The situation further escalated with Hemant Soren resigning from the chief minister's post before his arrest. His loyalist Champai Soren staked a claim to form the government, garnering support from all MLAs of the coalition government. The events led to tribal organizations announcing a Jharkhand bandh, with various updates including Hemant's petition to the Jharkhand high court, accusations against the ED personnel, and speculations about his wife Kalpana Soren potentially assuming the CM's post.

