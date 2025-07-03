Tribal woman gang-raped

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a forest under Bayree police limits in Jajpur district. The incident took place while the 32-year-old woman was herding goats in Bhalukhai forest on Tuesday. The incident came to light after the survivor reached out to the local police with her husband and filed a complaint.

The victim, in her complaint, said she had gone to graze goats near Bhalukhai forest when Sananda Pihu of Bhalukhai and Bhajaman Bhoi of Champapur village approached her. The assailants duo then held her captive and took turns to rape her.

Later, the woman managed toescape from their clutches and reported the matter to her husband following which the complaint was filed with the local police. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Pihu and Bhoi after carrying out an investigation. Police said the survivor was sent for medical examination. A probe is underway to establish the turn of events leading to the crime. “We have arrested both the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said Bayree police station IIC Ansumala Das.

The accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.