  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination

Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
x
Highlights

  • Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with Congress for not consulting his party before nominating K Suresh as the Opposition's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker.
  • The Opposition INDIA bloc fielded Suresh against BJP's Om Birla, while the NDA holds a majority, ensuring Birla's likely election.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee stated on Tuesday that his party was not consulted by Congress before nominating K Suresh as the Opposition's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's position. Banerjee described this as a "unilateral decision" made without any discussion with his party.

Earlier, the Opposition INDIA bloc nominated Congress leader K Suresh against BJP's Om Birla for the Speaker's role. Attempts by the BJP-led NDA to gain support for Birla were rejected, as the opposition demanded the Deputy Speaker's position traditionally reserved for them.

Union Ministers accused Congress of setting conditions, while the Speaker election, favoring the NDA majority, is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday. The NDA holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to the INDIA bloc's 233.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X