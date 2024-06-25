Live
- Awareness rallies on sickle cell anemia disease in all Anganwadi Centers under the auspices of Women and Child Welfare Department
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
Just In
Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
- Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with Congress for not consulting his party before nominating K Suresh as the Opposition's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker.
- The Opposition INDIA bloc fielded Suresh against BJP's Om Birla, while the NDA holds a majority, ensuring Birla's likely election.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee stated on Tuesday that his party was not consulted by Congress before nominating K Suresh as the Opposition's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's position. Banerjee described this as a "unilateral decision" made without any discussion with his party.
Earlier, the Opposition INDIA bloc nominated Congress leader K Suresh against BJP's Om Birla for the Speaker's role. Attempts by the BJP-led NDA to gain support for Birla were rejected, as the opposition demanded the Deputy Speaker's position traditionally reserved for them.
Union Ministers accused Congress of setting conditions, while the Speaker election, favoring the NDA majority, is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday. The NDA holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to the INDIA bloc's 233.