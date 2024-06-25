Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee stated on Tuesday that his party was not consulted by Congress before nominating K Suresh as the Opposition's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's position. Banerjee described this as a "unilateral decision" made without any discussion with his party.



Earlier, the Opposition INDIA bloc nominated Congress leader K Suresh against BJP's Om Birla for the Speaker's role. Attempts by the BJP-led NDA to gain support for Birla were rejected, as the opposition demanded the Deputy Speaker's position traditionally reserved for them.

Union Ministers accused Congress of setting conditions, while the Speaker election, favoring the NDA majority, is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday. The NDA holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to the INDIA bloc's 233.